Trican Well Service Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$983.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

