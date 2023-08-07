TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

NYSE:TNET opened at $104.29 on Monday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,392,750 shares of company stock worth $362,737,878 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

