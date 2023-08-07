Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Insider Activity

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.