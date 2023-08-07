Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $58.76.
Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience
In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
