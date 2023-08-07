Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

