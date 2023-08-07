UBS Group Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $83.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

XPO stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

