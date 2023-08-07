Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

RARE opened at $37.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5,752.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

