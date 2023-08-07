United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $25.29 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.53. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.66 per share.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $236.37 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.