Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

