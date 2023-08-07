Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 43,750 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,232. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.