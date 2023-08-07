Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Varonis Systems

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.