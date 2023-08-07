Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,381 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,558 shares of company stock worth $62,929. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.