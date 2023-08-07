Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:HCC opened at $39.68 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
