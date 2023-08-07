Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $359.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.07. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.