Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.