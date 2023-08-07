Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shake Shack Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

