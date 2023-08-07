Wedbush Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $185.38 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.64 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.