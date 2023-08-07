Wedbush Weighs in on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,224,000 after acquiring an additional 781,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 372,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

