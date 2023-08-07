Wedbush Weighs in on Verona Pharma plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNA. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,180,691 shares in the company, valued at $93,062,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,707,688 shares in the company, valued at $43,272,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,180,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,062,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,705 shares of company stock worth $9,581,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

