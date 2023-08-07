Wells Fargo & Company Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $66.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $60.90 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.