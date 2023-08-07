William Blair Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

