William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of DT opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

