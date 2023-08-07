William Blair Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

BOOT opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $29,696,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 82.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

