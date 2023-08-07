Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE YELP opened at $45.28 on Monday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 144,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,888 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

