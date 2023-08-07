Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Badger Meter in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $165.24 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

