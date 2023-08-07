Zacks Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

WGO opened at $67.35 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

