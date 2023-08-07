Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $94.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

