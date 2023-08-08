102,567 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,072,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,493.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 223,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.