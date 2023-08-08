10,267 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 572.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

ELAN stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.17, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

