10,384 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. 73.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVGO

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.