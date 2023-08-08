106,159 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Amyris stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

