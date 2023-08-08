12,021 Shares in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 34.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of GRTS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

