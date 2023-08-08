123,233 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $41,101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,011,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Barclays began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

