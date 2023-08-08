12,550 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,839,000 after acquiring an additional 449,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

