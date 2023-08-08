12,964 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 0.5 %

NMIH stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.