14,036 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Stem

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.