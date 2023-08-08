18,254 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.