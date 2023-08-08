20,563 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Trinseo Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:TSE opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

