21,412 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.