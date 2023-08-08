233,631 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 233,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

