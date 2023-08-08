2x Long VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 16,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 9,059 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UVIX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.