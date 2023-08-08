31,285 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,424,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

