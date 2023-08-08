3,265 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Splunk by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Splunk by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 150,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Splunk Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

