356,310 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 356,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 715,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 297,822 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after buying an additional 52,308 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Vontier by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

