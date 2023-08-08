3,741 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,552,521. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,552,521. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.