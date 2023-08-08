3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,922 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,582 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 303.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

