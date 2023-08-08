5,564 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

