6,953 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

IART opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.