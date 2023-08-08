7,188 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

