7,300 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

