8,869 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,869 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.10.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

